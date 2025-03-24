Michelle Monaghan was 'worried' about drastic change for 'The White Lotus'

The actress was 'worried' about drastic change for 'The White Lotus'

Michelle Monaghan, known for her signature brunette locks, has revealed why she was "worried" about going blonde for The White Lotus.

In a talk with PEOPLE, the 49-year-old Hollywood actress discussed her new partnership with U Beauty, admitting she was "nervous" to go from her natural dark brunette hair to blonde when The White Lotus creator Mike White asked her to do it.

Monaghan said, "I'm a dark brunette. And I knew that Mike really wanted me to be blonde. And I was like, 'Of course I'll do whatever you want.' But I was worried because I knew that I was going to have to go back to being brunette for a film afterwards.”

She was also “worried about being blonde and having it maintained for multiple months in Thailand.”

The Mission Impossible 3 star went on to share that celebrity colourist Tracey Cunningham took several trips to Thailand to keep her hair colour the same while filming the show.

"I don't know what we would've done there. We were really grateful because my hair actually, despite it being treated so heavily, it maintained its health. And then when I had to go brunette, I went back. She took me back [to brown] and it's still very healthy,” she remarked.

For the unversed, in season 3 of the anthology series, Michelle Monaghan plays a TV star named Jaclyn, who goes on a trip with her friends, played by Leslie Bibb and Carrie Coon, to the White Lotus resort in Thailand.

It is pertinent to mention that the third installment of The White Lotus, which premiered on Sunday, February 16, at 9 p.m. EST/PST, drops new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streams on Max.