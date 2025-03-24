 
Buckingham Palace shares major update after Prince William's emotional statement

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh has been meeting young people and communities in Shropshire

March 24, 2025

Buckingham Palace has shared a major update regarding Prince Edward’s royal engagements in Shropshire.

The palace shared meaningful update after Prince William released an emotional video statement to wish Dame Mary Berry, who is celebrating her 90th birthday today, Monday.

Posting the photos of Prince Edward, the palace says, “The Duke of Edinburgh has been meeting young people and communities in Shropshire.

“At Derwen College, His Royal Highness toured the Outdoor Centre, where students with special educational needs and disabilities showcased skills from their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award program.”

The post further reveals, “At OsNosh, The Duke saw how the Oswestry community transforms surplus food into subsidised meals while running educational initiatives.”

“At Park Hall Stadium, His Royal Highness learned about The New Saints FC Foundation, which engages 1,500+ young people weekly through sports and education,” it added.

Earlier, Prince William, in his message to Dame Mary, says: "I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years."

