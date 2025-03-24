George Clooney breaks silence amid rumors of marriage trouble with Amal

George Clooney and Amal Clooney have been rumored to be struggling with long distance relationship

George Clooney has made an effort to quash rumors of marriage issues with his wife Amal Clooney.

In a recent interview, George revealed that Amal and their kids will stay in New York with him while he does his Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck.

It was previously believed that the Human Rights Lawyer and the twins would stay in Europe during the Ocean’s Eleven star's stay in the U.S.

However, reports claimed the couple was "drifting apart" due to the “testing” nature of a long-distance relationship.

Now, Amal is set to support the Wolfs actor as he makes his stage debut, although not from a front-row seat.

Speaking to CBS News, George revealed: "I'm not looking at them. I'm putting my wife in the very, very, very back."

Sharing insight on the change of plans, a tipster told Woman's Day magazine: "This wasn't what they agreed on. Amal's got so much work on right now and most of it's in Europe.”

"She was missing him, but she's not happy about having to move around him," they claimed.

George and Amal Clooney tied the knot in 2014, with the actor later saying, "I met someone, who, her life meant more to me than my life. I had never had that experience before."