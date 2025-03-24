Gwenyth Paltrow slammed for 'mocking' Meghan Markle: 'Thought she had class'

Gwyneth Paltrow has been accused of mocking Meghan Markle.

On Instagram, Gwyneth posted a video, which many believe subtly mocks the Duchess of Susssex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The video montage showed the actress making her breakfast in her Montecito home, with some elements mirroring Meghan's show including a monogrammed mug, a pet cameo, and some background song.

In the caption, Gwyneth wrote, "My cleaner take on a classic breakfast: gluten-free buttermilk biscuits, not-so-perfectly cooked over-easy eggs, and crispy bacon."

However, fans were quick to point out similarities. One wrote, "Lol isn’t it this the song they keep using in the Meghan Markle promo?"

Gwyneth Paltrow subtly mocks Meghan Markle's latest Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan'

"Is this for real, or are you enjoying throwing shade on another woman? If so, how sad," another wrote.

"It’s bad enough that women are pitted against each other but it’s unforgivable when women do it themselves. I thought Gwyneth had more class but I guess she was just acting," the third user pointed out.

It is worth mentioning that this comes after Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about Meghan Markle in an interview with Vanity Fair. She called the Duchess "lovely" and expressed support for women in the lifestyle space.

Moreover, Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan has received mixed reviews, yet it has already been renewed for season 2.