Emma Myers makes big promises about 'Wednesday' season 2

Emma Myers plays Enid Sinclair in 'Wednesday' alongside Jenna Ortega in the titular role

Emma Myers has shared some insight about the upcoming second season of hit Netflix show Wednesday!

Myers plays Enid Sinclair in the hit comedy-horror which is a spin-off of The Addams Family and centers on Wednesday’s time at school.

The 22-year-old is currently promoting her film A Minecraft Movie and she was asked about season 2 of Wednesday.

“I like season 2 better than season 1, honestly. I think there’s a lot of cool little Easter eggs,” she teased to ScreenRant.

“I think everybody’s characters in this next season… I think people are gonna be happy with the development. Yeah, it’s a fun season. So I’m very excited for people to see it,” she added.

This comes after titular actress Jenna Ortega teased season 2, revealing that it contains references to horror classics like Beetlejuice, Carrie, and Prom Night.

"Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had," she expressed, sharing that there may even be a "whole episode based off of slashers" along with more "horror references."

“It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head — that’s all I can say — and it reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre,” Ortega added to Variety.

Wednesday stars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Christina Ricci, Hunter Doohan and more. Season 2 of the show still doesn’t have a confirmed release date.