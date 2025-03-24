Prince William moves Mary Berry to tears with emotional message

March 24, 2025
Prince William has left Mary Berry in tears with his emotional message on her 90th birthday.
The Prince of Wales has sent a special message to former Bake Off judge Mary Berry, wishing her a very happy birthday and calling her a "true national treasure."
According to a report by the Mirror, Dame Mary reaches the milestone birthday today, and her "extraordinary life and career" is being celebrated during a special episode of BBC's The One Show.
Prince William’s message was played on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.
The future king says: "Hi Mary. I want to wish you a very happy 90th birthday. You are a true national treasure and we've loved working with you over the years. Have a fantastic day today.”
He continued, “I dread to think who's cooking your cake and the criticism they might get, but good luck and I hope it goes really well."
Prince William’s message has reportedly left Dame Mary in tears.
According to the BBC, One Show host Alex Jones told BBC Radio 2: "We had lots of messages throughout the programme for Mary - but one in particular blew her away. I mean, there were tears before we'd even started."