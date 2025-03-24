 
Olivia Rodrigo resembles Dua Lipa as she hits new milestone

Olivia Rodrigo has headlined a festival for the first time

March 24, 2025

Olivia Rodrigo is excited to have headlined a festival at Lollapalooza Chile. 

Taking to Instagram, the singer shared multiple pictures and clips from her recent performances and wrote, "hi lollapalooza!!!! my first time headlining a festival!!!!."

She performed on March 21, 2025, at the festival, which was part of her Guts World Tour. 

In the pictures shared by Rodrigo on her Instagram, her outfit looked strikingly similar to British singer Dua Lipa. 


Singer Camila Cabello was prominent among those reacted to her Instagram post. 


