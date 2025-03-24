 
Jamie Lee Curtis blown away by Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway performance

Jake Gyllenhaal receives praise from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' star Jamie Lee Curtis

March 24, 2025

Jamie Lee Curtis blown away by Jake Gyllenhaal's Broadway performance

Jake Gyllenhaal has received praise from Jamie Lee Curtis.

Following Jake's stunning performance in Broadway's Othello, Jamie took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the actor.

She wrote, "Getting to watch people that you meet when they're very young develop into artists is a particular thrill."

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star reflected on how proud Jake's parents must be, writing, "I can't imagine what Jake and Maggie's parents feel like or for that matter what my parents must've felt like when I too began to dabble in the dark arts of films and television."

She went on to add, "Live theater is an entirely other animal and my young friend Jake @jakegyllenhaal takes on Iago, a 400 year-old tormenting character like an emotional, human IED! Treacherous and devilish and even funny at times."

"He is BREATHTAKING in this new production of OTHELLO! @othellobway," Jamie concluded.

It is worth mentioning that the star-studded opening night at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City was packed with A-listers, including Samuel L. Jackson, Angela Bassett and even President Joe Biden.

Moreover, the production has already made Broadway history, grossing $2.8 million in one week, which is the highest for any play.

