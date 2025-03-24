King Charles, Prince William snub Princess Eugenie?

Prince's Andrew's second daughter Princess Eugenie celebrated her birthday with her sons, August and Ernest, by her side.

King Charles' niece turned 35 on March 23, and she posted a new photo with August, 4, and Ernest, 1, to celebrate the occasion.

Princess Eugenie travelled to Royal Lodge to be with her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

She celebrated her birthday on Sunday with a heartwarming tribute from her mother, who shared a collection of photos on Instagram.

The official Royal Family has not posted a birthday tribute to Princess Eugenie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also not shared a birthday message.

Usually, the official accounts pay tribute to members of the Royal Family when they celebrate a milestone birthday.

Eugenie received her birthday tribute from the Royal Family account in 2020 when she turned 30.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wished Princess Eugenie a happy 29th birthday on March 23, 2019.

In some cultures 35 is not considered a milestone birthday and it might be the reason the king did not publicly share a message for her niece.