Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sister's home

Bella Hadid on Monday expressed love for her elder sister after the supermodel had a sleepover at Gigi Hadid's home.

She, however, jokingly revealed that her "perfect" sister would never know what she had been stealing from her during her sleepovers.

Taking to Instagram, Bella shared a selfie and revealed what she had taken from her sister's house.

"When I have a sleepover at my perfect sister's perfect home and have to leave for work at the break of dawn but also have to steal one little last big sister sweet treat aka pair of slides or sweater of socks or a brush really anything to get her big sis inner child up and attemp!! The thougyt that she'll never know what im stealing (for now at least). Nothing says Monday like little sister duties."

She concluded her caption with a heart emoji, expressing love for Gigi Hadid.

Bella and Gigi Hadid also have a borther, Anwar Hadid, a model who also famously dated British singer Dua Lipa in the past.