 
Geo News

Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sister's home

Bella Hadid was born in 1996, a year after the birth of Gigi Hadid

By
Web Desk
|

March 24, 2025

Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sisters home

Bella Hadid on Monday expressed  love for her elder sister after the supermodel had a sleepover at Gigi Hadid's home.

She, however, jokingly revealed that her "perfect" sister would never know what she had been stealing from her during her sleepovers. 

Taking to Instagram, Bella shared a selfie and revealed what she had taken from her sister's house.

"When I have a sleepover at my perfect sister's perfect home and have to leave for work at the break of dawn but also have to steal one little last big sister sweet treat aka pair of slides or sweater of socks or a brush really anything to get her big sis inner child up and attemp!! The thougyt that she'll never know what im stealing (for now at least). Nothing says Monday like little sister duties."

She concluded her caption with a heart emoji, expressing love for Gigi Hadid.

Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sisters home

Bella and Gigi Hadid also have a borther, Anwar Hadid, a model who also famously dated British singer Dua Lipa in the past.

George Clooney reveals that 'hardest part' of his Broadway role
George Clooney reveals that 'hardest part' of his Broadway role
Drew Barrymore reveals the advantage of getting ghosted
Drew Barrymore reveals the advantage of getting ghosted
Prince William gets emotional over THIS reminder of Queen Elizabeth video
Prince William gets emotional over THIS reminder of Queen Elizabeth
Kesha breaks free and makes shocking declaration about her next album
Kesha breaks free and makes shocking declaration about her next album
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Pedro Pascal short film amid romance rumors
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Pedro Pascal short film amid romance rumors
Alec Baldwin reflects on divorce baggage and its impact on parenting skills video
Alec Baldwin reflects on divorce baggage and its impact on parenting skills
King Charles, Prince William snub Princess Eugenie?
King Charles, Prince William snub Princess Eugenie?
Kristen Bell shares shocking details about her skincare routine
Kristen Bell shares shocking details about her skincare routine