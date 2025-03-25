Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life

Christina Haack is leaning on her new boyfriend during a chaotic time, thanking him for "spoiling" her amid the turmoil.

For the unversed, the 41-year-old American investor and TV personality shared a life update, as many things are changing for her.

She finished filming her HGTV show The Flip Off, is going through a divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, and has a new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

Even though her life feels a little messy, Haack thanked her boyfriend for supporting her on Instagram Story.

With a photograph of her and Larocca drinking champagne at a restaurant by the water, the Beach Bargains star also added a caption that read, "Thanks for always spoiling me, @cml949 [a heart emoji].

Notably, this post came just a few hours after Haack posted a selfie showing her freshly blonde hair.

"When your world is in disarray but you have a hair wizard in the family …[emoji] Anyone else feel like something is in the air [emoji] right now?!" she wrote.

Before that, the Extra actress shared a now-expired quote on her Instagram Story that read, "Sometimes the Universe tests you most when you're close to a new chapter."

She also added her own comment: "Retrograde & eclipse season in full effect" with a tornado and zany face emoji.

It is pertinent to mention that Haack is divorcing her third husband, Hall, whom she married in October 2021.

In July 2024, less than three years into their marriage, Hall filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences" and asked for spousal support from her.

Their breakup happened while they were still filming her new show, The Flip Off, which also features Christina Haack’s first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather El Moussa, a Selling Sunset alum.