 
Geo News

Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life

Christina Haack finds strength in her new boyfriend amid ongoing divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life
Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life

Christina Haack is leaning on her new boyfriend during a chaotic time, thanking him for "spoiling" her amid the turmoil.

For the unversed, the 41-year-old American investor and TV personality shared a life update, as many things are changing for her.

She finished filming her HGTV show The Flip Off, is going through a divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall, and has a new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life

Even though her life feels a little messy, Haack thanked her boyfriend for supporting her on Instagram Story.

With a photograph of her and Larocca drinking champagne at a restaurant by the water, the Beach Bargains star also added a caption that read, "Thanks for always spoiling me, @cml949 [a heart emoji].

Notably, this post came just a few hours after Haack posted a selfie showing her freshly blonde hair.

"When your world is in disarray but you have a hair wizard in the family …[emoji] Anyone else feel like something is in the air [emoji] right now?!" she wrote.

Before that, the Extra actress shared a now-expired quote on her Instagram Story that read, "Sometimes the Universe tests you most when you're close to a new chapter."

She also added her own comment: "Retrograde & eclipse season in full effect" with a tornado and zany face emoji.

Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life

It is pertinent to mention that Haack is divorcing her third husband, Hall, whom she married in October 2021.

In July 2024, less than three years into their marriage, Hall filed for divorce due to "irreconcilable differences" and asked for spousal support from her.

Their breakup happened while they were still filming her new show, The Flip Off, which also features Christina Haack’s first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather El Moussa, a Selling Sunset alum.

Drew Barrymore reveals the advantage of getting ghosted
Drew Barrymore reveals the advantage of getting ghosted
Prince William gets emotional over THIS reminder of Queen Elizabeth video
Prince William gets emotional over THIS reminder of Queen Elizabeth
Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sister's home
Bella Hadid reveals she stole from Gigi Hadid after sleepover at sister's home
Kesha breaks free and makes shocking declaration about her next album
Kesha breaks free and makes shocking declaration about her next album
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Pedro Pascal short film amid romance rumors
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Pedro Pascal short film amid romance rumors
Alec Baldwin reflects on divorce baggage and its impact on parenting skills video
Alec Baldwin reflects on divorce baggage and its impact on parenting skills
King Charles, Prince William snub Princess Eugenie?
King Charles, Prince William snub Princess Eugenie?
Kristen Bell shares shocking details about her skincare routine
Kristen Bell shares shocking details about her skincare routine