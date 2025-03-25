 
Geo News

How King Charles maintains healthy marriage with Queen

King Charles, Queen Camilla are set to celebrate their 20th anniversary next month

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a one of a kind living arrangement that has proven to be a secret to their long lasting marriage.

The couple’s former gardener, Jack Stooks, reveals both live in separate houses to engage themselves in the activities they like.

The former staff member shared: “Before Charles and Camilla got married, they agreed Camilla would keep her home. 

“The separate space was important for them both and their families. 

“For Camilla, her Wiltshire house had so many memories of raising her family. 

He noted of the couple: “It's somewhere she can retreat and escape royal life if she needs to. 

“It's somewhere she can go with her family and have a laid back weekend without prying eyes.” 

He shared: “Charles enjoys time alone and he's got a very strong work ethic.

“He's been known to work at his desk into the early hours. 

“Camilla, meanwhile, has a lot of friends and is close to her family,” he noted.

Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti
Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti
Maria Shriver goes unfiltered on Arnold Schwarzenegger divorce
Maria Shriver goes unfiltered on Arnold Schwarzenegger divorce
Kanye West 'tests' former friends' patience
Kanye West 'tests' former friends' patience
Jason Momoa becomes fan of major city
Jason Momoa becomes fan of major city
Nick Viall's wife Natalie Joy updates after announcing second miscarriage
Nick Viall's wife Natalie Joy updates after announcing second miscarriage
George Clooney faces criticism from the president
George Clooney faces criticism from the president
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner
Meghan Markle ‘horrible' move dissected by expert video
Meghan Markle ‘horrible' move dissected by expert