How King Charles maintains healthy marriage with Queen

King Charles and Queen Camilla have a one of a kind living arrangement that has proven to be a secret to their long lasting marriage.



The couple’s former gardener, Jack Stooks, reveals both live in separate houses to engage themselves in the activities they like.

The former staff member shared: “Before Charles and Camilla got married, they agreed Camilla would keep her home.

“The separate space was important for them both and their families.

“For Camilla, her Wiltshire house had so many memories of raising her family.

He noted of the couple: “It's somewhere she can retreat and escape royal life if she needs to.

“It's somewhere she can go with her family and have a laid back weekend without prying eyes.”

He shared: “Charles enjoys time alone and he's got a very strong work ethic.

“He's been known to work at his desk into the early hours.

“Camilla, meanwhile, has a lot of friends and is close to her family,” he noted.