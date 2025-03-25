Kanye West 'tests' former friends' patience

Jay-Z and Beyoncé had been good friends with Kanye West. Now, they are reportedly mulling whether to take legal action against him.



This is because the Donda rapper has directly hit out at the couple’s children, Rumi and Siri.

The since-deleted post questioned the kids' mental abilities in an offensive language.

The pair are "discussing how to handle the situation, whether privately or through legal channels,” the insider told Page Six.

The source also shared the power couple “will absolutely not tolerate” West’s comments about their children, describing the language he used as "vulgar and offensive."

Kim Kardashian reportedly also baulked at her ex-husband's post. "Kim has had enough, and she’s done trying to be reasonable with Kanye when it comes to communication," the bird chirped.

The source added that, regardless of whatever issues West has with Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Kardashian firmly believes that "kids are off-limits,” describing his comments as both "shocking and offensive.

Ye, meanwhile, deleted the post, but his follow-up post made it clear he had no remorse for his actions.

"I need everyone to know that I took the post about Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s family down … because there was a possibility of my Twitter being cancelled [sic]," he penned.