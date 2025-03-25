 
Geo News

Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti

The Jonas Brothers musician shares daughter Malti with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti
Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti

Nick Jonas gave insights into his life as a "girl dad", sharing the "best part" of taking of being a dad.

The Last Five Years star, who welcomed daughter Matli, 2, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, told People magazine that winning all those awards makes him feel that he is the coolest person but when he is home he is "just Dad".

“The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all,”

“She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, is that time with her," he gushed.

And just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot,” Jonas admitted.

The confession came a few days after Jonas shared a rare glimpse into his life as a "girl dad," posting a picture of himself while wearing multicolor pink hairbows of daughter Malti.

“Girl dad life," he proudly wrote in the caption.

Jason Momoa becomes fan of major city
Jason Momoa becomes fan of major city
Nick Viall's wife Natalie Joy updates after announcing second miscarriage
Nick Viall's wife Natalie Joy updates after announcing second miscarriage
George Clooney faces criticism from the president
George Clooney faces criticism from the president
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner
Jennifer Aniston, Pedro Pascal rumours come under the scanner
Meghan Markle ‘horrible' move dissected by expert video
Meghan Markle ‘horrible' move dissected by expert
Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life
Christina Haack breaks silence with shocking confession about her new life
Jonas Brothers shares surprising update for fans after six-year wait
Jonas Brothers shares surprising update for fans after six-year wait
George Clooney reveals that 'hardest part' of his Broadway role
George Clooney reveals that 'hardest part' of his Broadway role