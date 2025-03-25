Nick Jonas reveals most heartwarming part of fatherhood with Malti

Nick Jonas gave insights into his life as a "girl dad", sharing the "best part" of taking of being a dad.

The Last Five Years star, who welcomed daughter Matli, 2, with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, told People magazine that winning all those awards makes him feel that he is the coolest person but when he is home he is "just Dad".

“The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all,”

“She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, is that time with her," he gushed.

And just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot,” Jonas admitted.

The confession came a few days after Jonas shared a rare glimpse into his life as a "girl dad," posting a picture of himself while wearing multicolor pink hairbows of daughter Malti.

“Girl dad life," he proudly wrote in the caption.