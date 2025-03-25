'White Lotus' star reveals steamy scenes he broke NDA for

White Lotus star Sam Nivola is worried about the repercussions after breaking a non-disclosure agreement with HBO.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor, 21, spilled some facts about steamy scenes in White Lotus that featured his character, Lochlan Ratliff, and his onscreen brother, Saxon Ratliff, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger.

"I told my parents," he said, referring to actors Alessandro Nivola and Emily Mortimer in a confession.

"But I haven't told my sister," Nivola said, joking, "She's bad at keeping secrets."

The actor also violated the show's confidentiality for his girlfriend Iris Apatow by letting her join him in Thailand while he worked on season 3 of the HBO hit.

"She was there while we were shooting it," he said of the actress-model, who's the daughter of producer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann.

"I'm really scared about getting sued by HBO," Nivola confessed to Variety, admitting he signed "a lot of NDAs" before starring in White Lotus and was "not supposed to have told anyone" any details about the show.

As for the provocative scenes--said to appear in episodes 5 and 6—Nivola was "totally nervous" shooting the scenes because he saw his costar Schwarzenegger, 31, "like a brother."

"It was very weird kissing Patrick because he's a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I'm straight, he's straight. It's already weird," he said about filming the scenes. "It would have been easier if that was the first time we were meeting," he added, noting that the situation "felt sort of f***** up."

Nivola explained in the interview that he sees his character as someone trying to "connect" with his onscreen big brother "in whatever way he can."

"I think Lochlan is a people pleaser, who will try to get people to like him by any means necessary," Nivola said. "It's obviously a big swing and a miss."

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger also admitted to finding the kissing scene with Nivola "difficult."

In a shocking revelation, their costar Charlotte Le Bon told Variety last week, "We all thought he was going to throw up."