Blake Lively scary encounter with fan laid bare

Blake Lively is seemingly called out by a fan over her recent interaction in public.



The actress, who stayed in as a VIP at a Houston hotel, scared off local Kaitlyn Cooper with her ‘paranoia.’

“We caught wind that there was a VIP staying at the hotel from the front desk people when we walked in,” Cooper tells Daily Mail. “They were chatting with each other and there was just this energy in the air that something was going on.”

“We ended up finishing dinner and went back down to the lobby and sat in the lounge area, just hanging out. And shortly after that, [Lively] walked in,” Cooper divulged.

“When she walked in [to the lobby], she was super loud. Her voice was extremely recognizable,” Cooper said. “I think she said hi to the two people at the front desk. She looked at us. I believe she spotted us [filming her].”

“We were loading up our car and I heard [someone say], ‘Hi,’ and it was a woman’s voice,” Cooper said. “I looked up, and see [Lively]. She’s got her phone up [like she’s recording me]. Out of instinct, I just said ‘hi’ back, because what do you say?”

“I was really caught off guard,” Cooper said. “She then handed her phone off to her security guy and he did another lap around the passenger side and then they both went back in [to the hotel]. We were just confused about what was happening,” she noted.