Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti breaks silence after two years of romance

Vittoria Ceretti opened up for the first time about her romance with Leonardo DiCaprio.

The 26-year-old Italian model made an appearance in the cover story of Vogue France for its April issue.

Ceretti, who was romantically linked to DiCaprio in August 2023, shared rare insights into her love life with the Oscar winner, whom the publisher mentioned as a "very, very famous actor."

She revealed that they met in Milan, Italy, however, Ceretti noted that she did not want to reveal much details.

When asked if she has seen her boyfriend's most famous movie, referring to Titanic, Ceretti remarked, "It's an iconic film..."

Moreover, Ceretti addressed her concerns about being known for her link to DiCaprio rather than her own career

"As soon as you're in a relationship with someone who has a larger following than you, you become 'girlfriend of'—or 'boyfriend of,' for that matter. And that can be extremely annoying. Suddenly, people are talking about you as so-and-so's girlfriend who was so-and-so's ex. So it's not nice to think that you can't love whoever you want, because of the labels people need to stick on you," she told the outlet.

She added that dating "one of the most desired people in the world" as mentioned by the publisher, is something you get adjusted to.

"It's something you learn. If what you're experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there's no reason to be alarmed. Because love protects and gives confidence," Ceretti added.