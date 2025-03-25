 
Geo News

Meghan Markle delights fans with new shopping products

Meghan Markle sends fans in a frenzy with her new products

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Meghan Markle has delighted fans as she officially launches products from her lifestyle brand ‘As Ever.’

The Duchess of Sussex, who has recently shared a ShopMy link with collection of some of her favourite clothes and accessories, told fans: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come".

Speaking about Meghan’s new venture, fans were quick to praise the Duchess of X.

One user wrote on X: "This is WONDERFUL! Long overdue! Well done Meghan!"

Another added: "This is exactly what she is supposed to do. Go Meghan."

A third one commented: "She’s coming for everything and I love it!!!"

A fourth noted: "Love this era of her being back in control."

Meanwhile, a fan commented : "Megsy has a thing for white shirts and beige clothes."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

