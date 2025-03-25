Kylie Kelce opens up about her worst symptom towards end of fourth pregnancy

Kylie Kelce is finding insomnia as the worst symptom at the "bitter end" of her fourth pregnancy.

The former athlete and podcaster, 33, detailed what her final trimester of pregnancy looks like in a recent episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie.

"The other night probably four different times Jason rolled over and said, 'What are you doing? Why are you awake?' I was awake from 2 a.m. until 6:30 a.m. for no reason whatsoever," the host began.

"I couldn't tell you a single reason. I wasn't uncomfortable. She wasn't doing flips. I didn't have reflux at that moment. I couldn't tell you why I couldn't sleep, but for 4½ hours it was just me, myself, [and] my thoughts, which is lovely. Just lovely," continued Kylie.

Kylie, who shares three daughters, Bennett, Elliotte, and Wyatt with her husband Jason Kelce, then revealed how she managed to take a "power nap" amid the chaos and guilt.

"At some point, I thought maybe I should get up and put in a load of laundry. Be productive. I didn't. I continued to lay there and try and convince myself that I was going to fall asleep," she continued, before sarcastically adding, "The good news is that my alarm went off at 6:45, so it was a nice 15 minutes. Power nap!"

Kylie has documented her fourth pregnancy journey on her podcast, candidly sharing the ups and downs of expecting.

She also recently revealed her plans to induce her labor once she reached 38 weeks of pregnancy.