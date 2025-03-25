BLACKPINK's Lisa shares her ONE regret after meeting Justin Bieber

In a recent with The Guardian on Sunday, March 23, the 27-year-old singer-actor shared her nervous moment when she met the Baby hitmaker as a "Bieber fan" for the first time.

"I think everyone was a Bieber fan when they were young," she admitted being one of the followers of the One Time singer.

Lisa revealed that she met Beiber once a few years ago, however, she only said simply "hi".

"I met him a few years ago, but just for a quick hi," Lisa recalled. "I didn’t tell him how much I loved him because I’m too shy,"

During the interview she also looked back on time when she had an encounter with Rihanna, sharing her favorite song by the Umbrella artist.

"'Work' by Rihanna lifts everyone’s feelings up," she revealed.

"I did tell her how much I love her," Lisa recalled meeting the 37-year-old singer.

Back in February Lisa opened up about the challenges she faced while working on her debut series, The White Lotus.

“It is my first acting [experience] so I don’t know what to expect on set,” she told Variety, revealing her experience on the set, Lisa noted, “I’m so nervous. I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines.’ I’m blanked.”