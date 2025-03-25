Travis Kelce’s ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole opens up about relentless online hate

Kayla Nicole candidly revealed how she copes up with the social media hate.

The Special Forces: World's Toughest Test winner talked about the nonstop online criticism she receives during an appearance on WNBA star Cameron Brink's podcast, Straight to Cam.

In order to protect her peace, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce shared with Brink and her cohost Sydel Curry-Lee that she just takes a break from social media when the hate becomes unbearable.

“That’s my number one go-to, when it becomes too much, I just have to log out," Nicole said. "Because it’s not the real world, there’s life happening beyond the internet."

The sports broadcast personality, who has always been vocal about her the troll and backlash she received on the internet after her break up with Kelce, following his high-profile romance with Taylor Swift, frequently gets notified about harsh Reddit discussions directed at her.

"I see someone in my comments at least once a week, like, ‘Girl, they are going in on you on Reddit,' " Nicole noted, wondering if people in her life are "over there on Reddit anyway."

She added, “I don’t even look. I can’t."

“I also think people need to start doing psych evaluations before you can create a new Instagram account with a fake profile and a weird picture," Nicole continued.

“You should have to be psych evaluated," she remarked.