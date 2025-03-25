Dolly Parton sparks death fears weeks after husband Carl Dean passed away

 
Web Desk
March 25, 2025

Dolly Parton leaves fans and family concerned about how long she’ll hope to live

Country singer Dolly Parton has started to speak fear about her life and how long she has to live.

For those unversed, this fear has emerged just a few weeks after the death of her 79-year-old dementia-stricken husband.

Right now many people around her worry she’s battling “crippling depression” according to RadarOnline.

It is also pertinent to mention that Parton has suffered a great number of health struggles over her decades-long career.

From suffering an onstage collapse due to endometriosis, as well as undergoing a partial hysterectomy and also a Bell’s Palsy battle back in 2019 that required a four-month recovery period.

In terms of long-term medications, she is currently taking “medicines for high blood pressure and brittle bones.”

But the biggest thing is that “there is a major concern that having to deal with the aftermath and devastation of losing Carl, who had been by her side since practically day one, is going to make her own health decline,” according to the same insider before they signed off. 

