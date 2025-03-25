Travis Kelce is making Taylor Swift's dream crash and burn

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is reportedly being left to crash and burn when it comes to her dreams for the future it seems.

Insight into this has come shortly after Travis and his brother released an episode of their podcast New Heights where they dished about loving work and saw Travis admit “the biggest thing is that I f****** love playing the game of football.”

For those unversed, Travis and Taylor planned to put Kelce’s career on hold after the Super Bowl so they could settle down and have kids

According to RadarOnline’s source “The idea was Travis would win the Super Bowl and go out in a blaze of glory, so they'd have more time to be together and could plan a wedding and a baby.”

Plus, even “fans want them to start a family the sooner the better.”

But it appears that isn’t in Travis’ plan because he seems to have gotten a “bad taste” in his mouth from the ‘disastrous’ Super Bowl LIX performance and wants to play “at a higher level”.

To Taylor “it's understandable he doesn't want to go out with a loss,” however the same insider warns, “it wouldn't be surprising if Taylor's ego was bruised that he chose his career over her.” As she “has her future planned out to a tee.”