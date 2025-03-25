 
Victoria Beckham sees Harper as 'the next Kylie Jenner:' Report

Insider dished rare details about Victoria Beckham's career ambitions for David Beckham daughter Harper

Web Desk
March 25, 2025

Photo: Victoria Beckham sees Harper as 'the next Kylie Jenner:' Report

Victoria Beckham reportedly has lofty ambitions for her daughter, Harper Beckham, whom she shares with David Bekham.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the legendary fashion designer has been making up her daughter’s mind to pursue a career in reality TV.

The 50-year-old reportedly has been inspired by the success of the Netflix docuseries, Beckham, centered around the real-life events of her husband, David.

"It seems Victoria Beckham is pulling all the strings to catapult her daughter Harper into the celebrity stratosphere,” claimed a source.

Mirroring the trajectory of celebrity figures like Kylie Jenner, Victoria has been cultivating her youngest kids to have a prominent public presence, which will eventually add value to their family brand.

"She's been teasing the idea of making Harper the next Kylie Jenner while sharing more moments of their lives on social media,” the source continued.

Before moving to a new topic, they added, “And it looks like the plans are getting serious with that new Netflix docuseries on the horizon.”

