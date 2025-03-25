Photo: Jennifer Lopez, Garner become friends after ditching Ben Affleck for good: Source

Ben Affleck’s former wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner have reportedly found a sense of closure after divorces.

As per the newest report of Page Six, the Gone Girl star proved to be an overwhelming partner in both of his marriages.

This ultimately led to his marriage falling apart two times, but now the Jennifer’s know better, and they are relieved to be done and dusted with Ben’s antics.

Revealing further details, a source told the outlet, “I’d say they’re both relieved to be done with him.”

“Ben’s an emotional roller coaster,” they maintained and even stated, “He’s even been reaching out to Jennifer [Lopez] again recently.”

Before signing off from the chat, the insider addressed that amid claims that Jennifer Lopez has been seething post Garner and Affleck’s candid step out, “the two Jennifers are actually friends.”

The insider reassured, “They bonded over co-parenting their kids.”

Before signing off from the chat, they noted, “I don’t know why the press feels they have to pit women against each other."