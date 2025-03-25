John Lithgow breaks silence on 'Harry Potter' series release date

John Lithgow breaks silence on 'Harry Potter' release date

John Lithgow has just now broken his silence on the release date of the Harry Potter series.

Recently, Lithgow confirmed his role as professor Albus Dumbledore, who is the headmaster of the wizard school Hogwarts, in the upcoming HBO series.

During an interview with SmartLess podcast, the Conclave actor was asked about the release date of his upcoming series.

"I honestly don’t know,” the Hollywood actor responded by saying.

He also highlighted his tight schedule and noted, “I mean, I was over in England for eight months for 'The Crown' and barely came back [to the US]."

"I think I may have come back once or twice. I imagine that I can come back much more.” Referring to his role’s characteristics, he continued to admit, “Dumbledore is kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. I don’t think it’s gonna be that hard a job, and, we’ll just go back and forth.”

“The logistics are a little bit scary," though. "I really did have to think hard about whether to take it on but I also thought, well, I'm about to turn 80 next year,” he added

"If this is indeed a seven or eight-year-long job, it’s a wonderful way to grow old as an actor."

Before concluding, the 79-year-old actor shared, "I mean, the alternative is to just be hauled out once a year to play an Alzheimer's patient…and an awful lot of death scenes with weeping middle-aged children, you know.”

Harry Potter series is scheduled to be released in 2026.