David Harbour to face new problem amid Lilly Allen divorce: Source

David Harbour reportedly has been doing everything he can to save his public image amid Lilly Allen divorce.

According to the latest report of Life & Style, the Stranger Things star “knows anything he says will be on the public record forever and he doesn’t want that following him around.”

The source went on to address that David has shifted his energies to his career and has not been mourning his messy divorce.

“He has huge goals when it comes to his work, he wants to do Broadway, he wants more blockbusters, the last thing he wants is for his name to become synonymous with a messy divorce,” the tipster remarked.

Nonetheless, a second insider pointed out that David’s new romantic involvement with a much younger model is likely to raise many eyebrows.

This insider said, “The only problem, of course, is that he’s already moved on with a much younger wanna-be model who’s very eye-catching and only 27 years old.”

“People are chomping at the bit to know more, he’s ignoring all the chatter but he’s clearly not sitting home crying about the split with Lily,” they concluded.