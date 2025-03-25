Photo: Kevin Costner, Pete Davidson to meetup after finding common ground: Source

Pete Davidson and Kevin Coster have reportedly discovered common ground.

As per the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the comedian, who reignited romance rumours with Kim Kardashian, has been “hitching wagon to Hollywood's most eligible bachelor Kevin Costner.

Mentioning their parallel interests, a source told the outlet, "Kevin's a big comedy fan and thinks Pete's an incredible talent.”

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted, “Pete admires Kevin and is kind of in awe of his presence. They've exchanged numbers and are going to meet up” as they plan to go on double dates.

This report comes after claims that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been planning to get back together since their meetup at SNL 50’s afterparty.

"Kim has a soft spot for Pete and always will" even though she reportedly broke his heart.

"Kim cherishes the time they spent together," they added and noted that Kim Kardashian believes that Pete was not his best self when they dated.

"He was so inexperienced with fame, that made it difficult," the insider continued.