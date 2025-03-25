Shailene Woodley in relationship with 'Emily In Paris' star Lucas Bravo?

Shailene Woodley has found new love nearly three years after calling off her engagement with Aaron Rodgers.

On Sunday, the 33-year-old actress was photographed with Emily In Paris star Lucas Bravo strolling through Paris.

In the images obtained by DailyMail, Shailene and Lucas look unrecognizable as they share a hug and smile while walking along a street in the City of Love.

For the outing, the To Catch a Killer actress selected grey trousers and a black coat layered with a stylish green sweater.

Meanwhile, the Freedom actor donned a thick leather jacket, black slacks, and copper knit beanie.

It is pertinent to mention that Shailene and Lucas have not officially confirmed or denied their relationship.