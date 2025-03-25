'The Bachelor's Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa get honest about their marriage

Grant Ellis, Juliana Pasquarosa get honest about their marriage

The Bachelor star Grant Ellis and his fiancée, Juliana Pasquarosa, recently got candid and revealed a major update regarding their marriage.

While giving a joint interview with his fiancée, the 31-year-old reality TV star shared with PEOPLE, saying, “I think that we are taking it one day at a time. Right now, we are learning each other and we're falling more in love with each other every day.”

For the unversed, on Monday’s finale of The Bachelor, Grant proposed to Juliana after introducing her and runner-up Litia Garr to his family, admitting that he was in love with both women but felt a stronger connection with Juliana and decided to take things further with her.

He said, "I truly believe that you're somebody who is my best friend, and I'm so grateful for our journey. When you're going through the toughest times in your life, I want you to know that you don't have to go through it alone, that I'll be there for you, as your man, as your friend, as your partner.”

After expressing his feelings for her, Grant went on to propose to Juliana, “Will you marry me?"

Notably, the pair do plan to get married, but Juliana stated there is “no rush” as they focus on their life together, quipping, “I just feel like we want to live life together for a minute.”

“A wedding is a big thing, and there's so many people we have to meet. I want them all to have an opportunity to see [Grant], see us, and just have it make sense to everybody,” she noted. (sic)

In addition, Grant explained, “We’re going to live it up. There's going to be wine, there's going to be family, and it's going to be a celebration of life. When the time is right, we're going to handle it and we're going to talk about it, and we're going to have a really fun wedding.”

Juliana clarified that they are focused on “taking it all in” for now.

It is pertinent to mention that Grant is planning to move to Boston to be with Juliana. He grew up in Newark, New Jersey, and later moved to Texas.