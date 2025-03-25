Kate Middleton gives new confidence to future monarchy

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is giving a new confidence to the future monarchy, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, Turner says. "The pressure of being the Princess of Wales, looking after a young family, being by William’s side, still recovering from cancer treatments, as well as the mental trauma she faced still weighs heavily on Kate.”

The royal expert continued, “But she seems to be smiling throughout, delighting crowds when seen in public, and giving a new confidence to the future monarchy."

The royal expert’s remarks came as the future queen is now ‘cancer free’, the report claims and adds, the Princess of Wales has returned to royal duties in full force.

However, Kate Middleton cannot escape the pressure of being Britain’s queen consort one day.

Earlier, Kate Middleton returned to St. Patrick’s Day parade as colonel after battling cancer.

Following the event, Kate says: “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick’s Day parade here at Wellington Barracks. Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today.”



