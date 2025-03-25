Gwyneth Paltrow called out over 'irresponsible' remarks

Gwyneth Paltrow recently said that she told an intimacy coordinator to 'step a little bit back'

Ex-Channel 4 drama chief Caroline Hollick has called out Gwyneth Paltrow for her recent remarks on intimacy coordinators.

Last week, Paltrow said she felt “very stifled” by the actions of intimacy coordinators during the filming of intimate scenes with Timothee Chalamet for Marty Supreme.

The Iron Man star shared that she told the coordinator to “step a little bit back.”

Speaking at Series Mania on March 25, Hollick dubbed Paltrow’s remarks “quite an irresponsible thing to say.”

She explained: “Every now and then an actor makes a comment over whether they like intimacy coordinators or not.”

“Gwyneth Paltrow said she grew up in a time when [people in Hollywood] ‘took our kit off and got on with it.’”

She added: “As a powerful woman in Hollywood acting with a man much younger than her, well I’m sure [Chalamet] is chill but I thought it was quite an irresponsible thing to say.”

“Bringing an intimacy coordinator on set empowers an actor because there is someone on side who is there to fight for them,” argued Hollick.

“Producers have an agenda, writers have an agenda and directors have an agenda. So having someone to back the performer is important,” she explained.