Pedro Pascal clears up dating rumours with Jennifer Aniston after 'cosy' dinner

Pedro Pascal has dismissed the rumours that he's dating actress Jennifer Aniston.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the season 2 premiere of his HBO show, The Last of Us, on Monday, the 49-year-old actor addressed the romance rumours surrounding him and Jennifer.

“Jennifer and I are very good friends,” said Pedro. “And I got to have dinner [with her] on Saturday, and it was a fun martini dinner.”

The rumours of Pedro and Jennifer's romance emerged after the two turned heads with a three-hour dinner date over the weekend.

The Game of Thrones star joked that Jennifer's star power largely contributed to the headlines about their outing.

“That’s her starlight,” he said. “I’m just basking in it!”

Not only that, Pedro also sang a similar tune while speaking to E! News at the event, saying he and Jennifer are "just friends."