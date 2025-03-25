Meghan Markle ignores Gwyneth Paltrow as she releases trailer for new podcast

Unbothered by what Gwyneth Paltrow's dig at her Netflix show and hatred she received from her detractors, Meghan Markle on Tuesday released the trailer of her upcoming podcast.

The wife of Price Harry shared a clip to her Instagram stories and answered a question whether she was "Hard at work or hardly working".

"Former my friend, former," Meghan responded.

The Duchess of Sussex wrote, "Confessions of a Female Founder" is out today.

The former actress chose "Crabbuckit", a single by Canadian hip hop musician k-os, to accompany her clip.

Lemonada Media Instagram account announced, "Building something great isn’t easy, but you don’t have to do it alone. Confessions of a Female Founder is a show where Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, chats with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned, and the laser focus that got them to where they are today, and shares insights into her own founder journey.

Mark your calendars — the first episode drops on April 8!."







