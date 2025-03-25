Ben Affleck breaks silence after 'cozy' paintball outing with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck breaks silence after 'cosy' paintball outing with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck revealed his current dynamic with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, after their "cozy" paintball outing which sent fans into a frenzy.

In a new interview with GQ, the 52-year-old actor and filmmaker said that he only focuses on being the one who truly knows "what's going on in" his life.

“We used to have a thing, my ex-wife and I, when they would see something on a supermarket stand, we would say, well, ‘You know this isn’t always true because if it were, you would have 15 brothers or sisters or whatever the number of stories is where they said that your mom was pregnant,'” said the Gone Girl actor referencing his kids with Garner.

“And I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well,” explained Affleck.

The Daredevil star, who recently parted ways with Jennifer Lopez, said that dealing with the constant rumors of his life are a “headache more than anything else.”

Earlier this month, Affleck was spotted getting cozy with Garner at a paintball field while celebrating their son’s birthday.

For those unversed, the exes share three kids - Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13.