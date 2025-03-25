'Final Destination: Bloodlines': Tattoo artist death scene won't make it to final cut?

The first trailer for Final Destination: Bloodlines has been released.

It brings the beloved horror franchise back nearly a decade after its last instalment.

The trailer offers a glimpse into the bizarre and horrifying ways that Death ‘evens the books’ once again.

The trailer for the film that releases 16 May 2025 has generated buzz on social media.

The van death scene in the Final Destination 6 movie has particularly sparked speculation among fans.

The scene involves a catastrophic crash involving a van, with some fans speculating that it might be one of the most intense and gruesome death sequences in the franchise's history.

The tattoo artist's death scene in the teaser trailer sparked curiosity among fans, with some people wondering whether the scene was made only for the teaser.

However, it's not uncommon for horror movie trailers to include scenes that don't make it to the final cut or are altered for the actual film.

The purpose of a teaser is to generate buzz and excitement, so it's possible that this scene was created specifically for promotional purposes.

We'll have to wait until the movie's release to find out if the tattoo artist's demise is part of the actual storyline.