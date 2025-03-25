Eva Mendes shares emotional tribute to late brother Carlos ahead of his birthday

Eva Mendes pays emotional tribute to late brother Carlos ahead of birthday

Eva Mendes took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to her late brother, Carlos Mendes, whose birthday falls on April 2.

The Hitch actress reflected on his passing in an emotional Instagram post, nearly nine years after his death.

Carlos Mendes passed away on April 17, 2016, just two weeks after celebrating his 53rd birthday, following a battle with cancer.

In her post, Mendes shared a series of selfies taken during a walk in the woods, revealing that she often looks for signs from her late brother as his birthday approaches.

In regards to this, she wrote, "When his birthday nears, I start to look for signs that could be him. Of course, this can all be in my head, but I rather not believe that. It’s not as beautiful. So, here I am, starting to see hearts everywhere and feeling him a little extra right now. More to come, I’m sure."

Moreover, Mendes also reflected on the bittersweet timing of her brother’s passing and the birth of her second daughter, Amada, who was born less than two weeks later on April 29, 2016.

While speaking to People in 2019, she described the experience as a difficult but poetic transition.

Additionally, Carlos’ passing has left a lasting impact on Mendes, who cherishes the memories they shared.

As per Daily Mail, she fondly recalled how he would humorously "roast" family members during holiday gatherings, a tradition she tries to uphold

Furthermore, Mendes’ younger brother, Carlo Mendes, also commented on her post, writing, "I miss him so much."

The actress, who shares two daughters with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, has spoken in the past about the values she hopes to instill in her children.

It is worth mentioning that she has been open about her decision to keep them away from social media, emphasizing the importance of protecting their privacy, as per the outlet.