Selena Gomez drops baby bombshell: 'I'm so excited for it'

'Good For You' vocalist makes an eye-opening statement about her future with Benny Blanco

March 25, 2025

Selena Gomez recently got candid and shared her excitement about motherhood, revealing that she cannot wait to start a family.

On Monday, March 24, the 32-year-old American actress and singer and her fiancé, Benny Blanco, appeared on the Jay Shetty Podcast, where they talked about their love for children.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2024, spoke about their future while discussing their album, I Said I Love You First, and the 37-year-old record producer and songwriter said he hopes to share the album with their kids one day.

Gomez quipped, "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore," referring to Gracie Elliott Teefey.

"I love making [children] laugh; they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it," the People You Know crooner noted.

Moving forward, Blanco stated that his future wife, who is "the ultimate level of shy," becomes different when she talks to children.

"When she walks into a room, her main goal is to disappear into the crowd. My mom is very similar, her and my mom are very similar. They’ll wait and say like one thing throughout the night that winds up being the most poignant or funny thing of the night. But I'm gonna have diarrhea of the mouth talking to everyone,” he explained.

"Whenever there’s kids at a place it's the only time I see her do that. She immediately goes to the kids and has these conversations for like hours with the kids," he mentioned that it might be because the Calm Down hitmaker was a child star.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were first linked in June 2023. They confirmed their relationship in December 2023 and made their first public appearance as a couple at the 2024 Emmys in January.

