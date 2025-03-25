Taylor Swift has dumped Blake Lively like she did Karlie Kloss?

When Karlie Kloss recently announced that she is pregnant with her third child, celebrities including Vittoria Ceretti, who's Leonardo DiCaprio's rumored girlfriend, Brie Larson, Paris Hilton, Reese Witherspoon and Gal Gadot congratulated her on the news.

Prominent among those who commented on Kloss Instagram post was Kim Kardashian, the woman who is cited as one of the reason Taylor Swift ended friendship with the model.

Karlie Kloss and Taylor Swift's friendship has been a topic of interest for years.

They were once inseparable, attending events together, taking road trips, and sharing sweet moments on the red carpet.

However, their friendship reportedly started to unravel around 2016, amidst Swift's highly publicized feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

Karlie Kloss's comments about Kim Kardashian being a "good person" reportedly contributed to the rift, as Swift was unhappy with Kardashian's involvement in the feud.

Although the model tried to downplay the drama, the two eventually stopped being seen together publicly.

Their friendship seemingly ended for good when Kloss married Joshua Kushner in 2018, and Swift didn't attend either of their weddings.

Fans have been speculating about their relationship for years, and some even believe that Taylor Swift wrote songs about Karlie Kloss, such as "Cruel Summer" and "You Are in Love".

Some people are convinced that they were more than just friends.

Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy at a time when some media organizations were claiming that she was in some king of hiding.

She reportedly went into hiding to avoid media scrutiny after she was mentioned in Justin Baldoni's counter lawsuit against Blake Lively, a Hollywood actor and Taylor's friend.

Taylor Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and media reports suggest that her friendship with Blake Lively might be over.



