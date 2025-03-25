 
Geo News

Benny Blanco recalls move that could've ruined his chances with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story almost didn't happen

By
Web Desk
|

March 25, 2025

Benny Blanco recalls move that could've ruined his chances with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s loving relationship almost didn’t happen, thanks to the record producers own doing.

Benny recalled that he and Selena first met 16 years ago when the Single Soon singer’s mom Mandy Teefy arranged for them to work on a song together.

“I thought she hated me,” he shared.

“Obviously, 99% of it was in my head,” he continued. “I was talking to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends … We have dinners at the house all the time, you should come over sometime.’ I wasn’t even thinking about anything and we’re talking about our ideal date and this and that.”

“I want her to be in our friend group and I want to make sure this thing is smoothed out so the song goes well,” said Blanco.

The duo then began texting and sent each other “ugly” selfies, with the Only Murders In The Building star eventually developing feelings for Benny.

“I had no idea,” remarked the Señorita songwriter.

When asked by host Jay Shetty how he feels about nearly self-sabotaging his relationship with Gomez, Blanzo responded,

When host Jay asked how he feels about nearly losing his chance with Selena, Benny replied: “I feel like it all happens for a reason. I feel like maybe me doing that is what disarmed her enough.”

Kristin Cavallari drops truth bomb about her kids' reality TV debut
Kristin Cavallari drops truth bomb about her kids' reality TV debut
Paul Rudd reflects on 'Avengers: Endgame' fan theory
Paul Rudd reflects on 'Avengers: Endgame' fan theory
Blake Lively turns attentions to weight loss drug amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively turns attentions to weight loss drug amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Princess Madeleine ditches royal title for shocking career move
Princess Madeleine ditches royal title for shocking career move
Lala Kent breaks silence on her controversial relocation before 'The Valley' season 2
Lala Kent breaks silence on her controversial relocation before 'The Valley' season 2
'Surprise guest' King Charles supports Princess Anne at London palace event
'Surprise guest' King Charles supports Princess Anne at London palace event
Eva Mendes shares emotional tribute to late brother Carlos ahead of his birthday
Eva Mendes shares emotional tribute to late brother Carlos ahead of his birthday
Taylor Swift has dumped Blake Lively like she did Karlie Kloss?
Taylor Swift has dumped Blake Lively like she did Karlie Kloss?