Benny Blanco recalls move that could've ruined his chances with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s loving relationship almost didn’t happen, thanks to the record producers own doing.

Benny recalled that he and Selena first met 16 years ago when the Single Soon singer’s mom Mandy Teefy arranged for them to work on a song together.

“I thought she hated me,” he shared.

“Obviously, 99% of it was in my head,” he continued. “I was talking to her and said, ‘Oh my God, I have so many good single guy friends … We have dinners at the house all the time, you should come over sometime.’ I wasn’t even thinking about anything and we’re talking about our ideal date and this and that.”

“I want her to be in our friend group and I want to make sure this thing is smoothed out so the song goes well,” said Blanco.

The duo then began texting and sent each other “ugly” selfies, with the Only Murders In The Building star eventually developing feelings for Benny.

“I had no idea,” remarked the Señorita songwriter.

When asked by host Jay Shetty how he feels about nearly self-sabotaging his relationship with Gomez, Blanzo responded,

When host Jay asked how he feels about nearly losing his chance with Selena, Benny replied: “I feel like it all happens for a reason. I feel like maybe me doing that is what disarmed her enough.”