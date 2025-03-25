Paul Rudd reflects on 'Avengers: Endgame' fan theory

 
Paul Rudd says he wondered about the fan theory of 'Avengers: Endgame'

March 25, 2025

Fans of Avengers: Endgame had a theory about how Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man can beat Thanos.

In a chat with Comic Book, the Marvel star shared his thoughts on the theory that the superhero could make himself as small as possible to go into Thanos’ rear end and explode him by becoming large.

"I often wonder, though, could he really have stopped Thanos in that way?" the 55-year-old wondered. "Because didn’t he, at that point, have the Space Stone or whatever?"

Do you know what we’re talking about?" he asked his Death of a Unicorn fellow actor Jenna Ortega. "There was a theory – going against Thanos, why didn’t Ant-Man just… instead of Thanos, it was 'Thanus,' go up Thanos and then expand."

In other news, the Russo brothers initially hesitated to take up the director roles for the upcoming Avengers films.

"Then Robert tried to talk us into doing [ Doomsday and Secret Wars], and we said ‘no,’” Joe recalled in an interview with Omelette. “We just didn’t have a story. We didn’t have a way in. We were resistant for a while.”

However, Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote The Avengers, convinced the filmmakers to join the team and work on the film.

“One day, Stephen McFeely, one of our chief collaborators, said, ‘I have an idea,’” the 53-year-old concluded. “We went, ‘That’s the story!’ That story has to be told; it’s a really powerful story!”

