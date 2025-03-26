 
Bobby Flay sparks 'new romance' with known face

Reports say Bobby Flay is dating his longtime friend from work

March 26, 2025

Bobby Flay is dating Brooke Williamson; the couple have been known for their gigs on TV as chefs.

"They have been friends for a while and recently decided to jump in," the insider told People. "Her divorce last year probably gave them some additional shared experiences, and over the last few weeks, love bloomed."

The couple has been working together on Bobby's Triple Threat, but the source insisted their romance did not start until Brooke finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Nick Roberts.

In the meantime, Bobby had been married three times. He has a daughter, Sophie Flay, with his second wife, Kate Connelly.

Earlier, Kristin Cavallari shared Bobby texted her to go for dinner on social media.

"I DMed you and I said to you … "I’m going to be in Nashville for one night, can I take you to dinner?" she said on her Let's Be Honest podcast.

"And you literally said something to me like, "I’m already dating somebody,"' she claimed.

