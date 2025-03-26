Meghan Markle ‘commission-earning' tactics ridiculed

Meghan Markle is called out for being out of touch as she launches new clothing items under her lifestyle brand, As Ever.



The Duchess of Sussex is told to consider the hefty price tags on her clothes amid global economic crisis and inflation.

Writer Alicia Liberty writes for Express: “I felt uncomfortable when I saw how out of touch she has become with reality, as most of her items listed had jaw-dropping price tags.”

She added: “Items include a £1,072 gown and £595 Saint Laurent sandals. After throwing myself into Megah’s online closet here's how it went.”

Alicia noted: “My jaw dropped when I saw how many luxurious items Meghan listed and their ridiculous price points. Her greed for earning off her title was crystal clear, as the higher the price points on the clothes listed, the bigger the commission she would earn”

“Did she not consider that most people don’t live in sprawling mansions worth millions and have thousands of spare cash to throw on clothes?” the expert questioned.