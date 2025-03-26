Rachel Zoe pens heartfelt tribute to son Skyler

Rachel Zoe celebrated her eldest son Skyler's milestone birthday in a sweet post.

The 53-year-old fashion designer took to her official Instagram account to mark Skyler's 14th birthday with 18 photos of the “little prince”

Zoe posted the teenager's adorable pictures throughout the years and also penned down sweet birthday tributes for the 14-year-old.

"My life began when this magical boy came into my arms 14 years ago," she began.

The proud mom went on to say, "I named him Sky the day before he was born and his piercing sky blue eyes looked up at me and changed me forever."

"My sweetest Sky…the sun rises and sets with you and Kaius and I love you beyond and forever. Thank you for being my angel, my firstborn son and my protective little prince when I need it most," she noted.

"Happiest Birthday my kindest most beautiful blue eyed boy may all your dreams come true," the businesswoman and author concluded the post.

It is pertinent to mention that Zoe shares two sons, Kaius and Skyler, with her estranged husban,d Rodger Berman.