Ben Affleck gets honest about divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck gets honest about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez

For the first time, Ben Affleck has opened up about his split with Jennifer Lopez in public.



In an interview with GQ, he said they have different personalities as the Batman star gushed about his ex-wife and how she has "handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have.”

In contrast, he reflected on his nature, “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," the 52-year-old continued. "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?"

"Because ... I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that," he said, referring to The Mother actress.

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 after they ended their relationship in 2003.

However, the couple separated in 2024 as the On the Floor singer filed for divorce, and it was finalized in January this month.

