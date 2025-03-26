 
Geo News

Ben Affleck gets honest about divorce from Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck shares how he and Jennifer Lopez have different personalities

By
Web Desk
|

March 26, 2025

Ben Affleck gets honest about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck gets honest about his divorce from Jennifer Lopez

For the first time, Ben Affleck has opened up about his split with Jennifer Lopez in public.

In an interview with GQ, he said they have different personalities as the Batman star gushed about his ex-wife and how she has "handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have.”

In contrast, he reflected on his nature, “My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," the 52-year-old continued. "And so I thought, Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?"

"Because ... I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that," he said, referring to The Mother actress.

Ben and Jennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 after they ended their relationship in 2003. 

However, the couple separated in 2024 as the On the Floor singer filed for divorce, and it was finalized in January this month.

Ben Affleck shares how he, Jennifer Garner shielded kids from tabloid drama
Ben Affleck shares how he, Jennifer Garner shielded kids from tabloid drama
Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez divorce 'embarrassing'
Ben Affleck calls Jennifer Lopez divorce 'embarrassing'
'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis gets honest about finale decision video
'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis gets honest about finale decision
Bobby Flay sparks 'new romance' with known face
Bobby Flay sparks 'new romance' with known face
Meghan Markle to steal spotlight from King Charles, Queen Camilla?
Meghan Markle to steal spotlight from King Charles, Queen Camilla?
Kristin Cavallari drops truth bomb about her kids' reality TV debut
Kristin Cavallari drops truth bomb about her kids' reality TV debut
Benny Blanco recalls move that could've ruined his chances with Selena Gomez video
Benny Blanco recalls move that could've ruined his chances with Selena Gomez
Paul Rudd reflects on 'Avengers: Endgame' fan theory
Paul Rudd reflects on 'Avengers: Endgame' fan theory