Meghan Markle drops new Instagram photo in honour of pal

Meghan Markle is supporting her dear friend with a new social media update.



The Duchess of Sussex is praising pal Kelly McKee Zajfen as she lauds her venture for young moms.

Turning to her Instagram this week, Meghan posted a photo of herself with one of her pet dogs as she captioned: “Proudly supporting @alliansofmoms and the powerful work they do to support moms and their children.”

“Well done @_heartmom_, for your selfless love of so many- the world is better with you in it,” she praised friend Kelly.

Kelly is the co-founder of the Alliance of Moms which is a “community of philanthropists who support pregnant and parenting teens in LA's foster care system.”

She originally announced the death of her son, George, back in July, admitting that the only thing keeping her going was her daughter Lily, who had to have a pacemaker fitted in due to a cardiac condition.