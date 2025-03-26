Nikki Glaser confesses to Gwyneth Paltrow about trying to date her ex Ben Affleck

March 26, 2025
Nikki Glaser shared some rare insights about the celebrities she's discovered on the dating app Raya.
In a recent with Gwyneth Paltrow, on the Monday, March 24 episode of the Goop podcast, the comedian revealed that she once bumped into ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck's profile on the dating app and sent a like to him.
Glaser confessed of Affleck, whom Paltrow dated on-and-off between 1997 and 2000, "Oh, I definitely — when I used to be on Raya and he would come across, very concentrated check mark. Yes."
However, the Oscar winner never liked her "back."
The 40-year-old actress did not reveal when exactly this happened, but she also recalled encountering other celebrities on the app. "There are so many celebrities that I saw on Raya," Glaser said, adding that she came across Andrew Garfield's profile.
"That would have been a good one. He’s gorgeous," she remarked.
Glaser went on to say, "I'm sure he just didn't see my profile, even though I clicked on his a [million times]. They'll keep serving you up the same people, like, again and again for some reason. So every time I'm like, 'Yes, Andrew Garfield, like, duh.'"
"This was years and years ago — I don’t want to put anything out there — but like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes.' I know for a fact he had to have seen my profile... so, like, I would have matched with him if he was interested," she added.