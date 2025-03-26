Molly Mae Hague finally addresses relationship status with Tommy Fury after Dubai trip

Molly-Mae Hague confessed that she is not ready yet to talk about her relationship status with Tommy Fury.

The TV personality recently addressed the buzz about her relationship with Tommy Fury in a new vlog uploaded on her YouTube channel, following their reconciliation Dubai trip last week.

"I don't want you guys to think I'm not being honest about who went on the holiday to Dubai. I did do a big talking section that we were going with Tommy but I didn't want to put it in the last vlog because I didn't want anxiety," she began.

Molly-Mae went on to say, "The only reason I've not spoken about it is I'm not ready to. I don't know if I'm ready to talk about it, I was a bit nervous and I didn't need to explain that I was going with Tommy."

"It's obviously not a secret we're just figuring things out. We had a really really amazing time, probably the best holiday ever for all of us," the influencer noted, adding, "It's not that I'm hiding it, I'm not quite ready to talk about it."

The mom of one said, "It's also private, but also it's not really private."

Molly Mae added that currently, they are "just figuring things out and seeing how it goes."

For those unversed, Molly-Mae and Tommy first interacted on Love Island in 2019, fell for each other, and welcomed their daughter, Bambi, on January 23, 2023.

After welcoming their first child, the couple got engaged but parted ways in August 2024 after five years of relationship.