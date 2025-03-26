Meghan Markle's inner devil gets exposed: ‘Walks over necks to get to the next stage'

Meghan Markle has just found herself on the receiving end of a vicious takedown by another comedian, and this time its Tim Dillon, from The Tim Dillon Show.

The comedy podcast host is famous for his satirical portrayals on pop culture, events and also conspiracy’s but this time around his attention shifted towards Meghan and her cooking show With Love, Meghan.

The commentator time on the screen started with him saying, “Meghan Markle doesn’t have friends, and that’s why I respect her. Friends are not her goals.”

In the end she only “has people whose necks she can step on to get to the next level.”

“She doesn’t care about other human beings. She only wants power. And the only way she feels she could get it is by leveraging her relationships with certain people.”

While bringing the show into focus he added too that, “You see in the show there are no friends. Everyone is fearful and cagey around her.”

But Dillon also didn’t end there either, because next came a parody of the show where he pretended to be Meghan and said, “I don’t know where my husband is. He’s not allowed to see his family.”

“I’ve destroyed a monarchy. So you can take your cherry tomatoes, put them in a pan with garlic … and it’s a family that’s been around for centuries and I’ve destroyed it … and you want to wilt the vegetables.”

Another jibe came at the mention of the couple’s New York car chase moment where they were followed after their stint at an awards ceremony by paparazzi. “I also staged a chase in New York City, similar to what [Harry’s] mother [Princess Diana] had. I’ve worn sweatshirts that his mother wore,” the comedian added too.

This parody also made it to royal commentators like Dan Wootton who addressed this on his YouTube show Dan Wootton Outspoken.

Not only did he agree with Dillon, he added he went a step forward and said “he’s absolutely onto her. He’s bashing her.”

“We all have a devil inside of us. But Meghan can’t get over that. She uses that to help her climb up the ladder of success.”