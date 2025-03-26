 
Victoria Beckham following Kris' playbook to compete with Kylie Jenner: Source

Victoria Beckham is reportedly inspired by Kylie Jenner's success at a young age

Web Desk
March 26, 2025

Photo: Victoria Beckham is reportedly inspired by Kylie Jenners success
Photo: Victoria Beckham is reportedly inspired by Kylie Jenner's success

Victoria Beckham and her daughter Harper are reportedly working on a new business venture.

As per the newest findings of RadarOnline.com, the wife of David Beckham has advised her daughter, Harper, to follow in the footsteps of Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the Kardashian- Jenner clan.

Reportedly, Victoria wants Harper to establish her personal brand as reality TV star after the success of Beckhams, a Netflix docuseries revolving around the life of David Beckham and his rise to fame.

"Victoria sees reality TV as the ultimate vehicle to grasp global recognition for Harper – and wants to be a billionaire!” claimed the insider.

Dishing further details, the mother and daughter duo has been exploring opportunities in the makeup industry in order to create a brand as successful as Kylie Cosmetics, founded by Timothee Chalamet’s girlfriend.

"The mother-daughter duo is also brewing up ideas for a beauty brand together,” the insider confided.

Before signing off from the chat, the source noted, "They want to capitalize on Harper's newfound passion for make-up, and you can bet Victoria is taking notes from Kris Jenner’s playbook."

